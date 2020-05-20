Allen County leaders debate services to be offered at new inmate work release center

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A new work release center for Allen County is set to open on the city’s northwest side, but not without a dispute among county officials.

The $5 million renovations are complete and fresh paint lines the new parking lot. New cameras surround the building and doors are fitted with new locks.

The building along Venture Lane off Cook Road has sat empty for months, though, and the opening date and who will run the facility is still up in the air.

Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux said back in October, the new work release center was ready to open. He did a final walk through one morning, noting his employee’s names were on the doors.

That night, though, at a special meeting for the Allen County Community Corrections Board, he was told not to open the facility.

“I was blindsided by it,” said Gladieux, who said he believes the new center will help with the county’s jail overcrowding. “Middle of October it was done. I was told by the commissioners not to move in that building. Won’t tell me a whole heck of a lot more after that but leaving my employees up there wondering if they have jobs. It was all done very inappropriately.”

So what exactly happened and why is the facility not open yet?

Gladieux oversaw the construction of the Venture Lane facility and planned to use the building to expand the jail’s work-release program. The county’s current work-release program is housed at the Byron Health Center campus on Lima Road.

The work-release program allows low-risk inmates to hold jobs in the community while spending off-hours in confinement or on time-limited periods at their home. The sheriff’s office determines who is a low-risk inmate. Inmate’s qualifications for the program are as follows:

All classes of misdemeanor offenses

Level 3 Felony offenses or lower

Felony offenses which are nonviolent offenses, and where the defendant is not made ineligible by other area listed in Part 1

Individuals sentenced to serve at least 30 days

The Indiana Department of Corrections designates this type of program Title 11.

The current work release center on Lima Road has 100 beds. The yet-to-open work release facility on Venture Lane has more than double the capacity, with 231 beds, and cost taxpayers $7 million – of which $2 million covered the cost of the property with another $5 million for renovations. The project came in right on budget.

In October, the Allen County Community Corrections Advisory Board asked the Allen County Commissioners to look into whether a Title 11 work release program would be the best fit, or whether another option called Title 35 – which offers many more services – would be better. The Allen County Community Corrections Advisory Board is made up of local judges, county officials, and other local law enforcement officials.

A Title 11 program would be overseen by the sheriff’s department, while a Title 35 program would be managed by Allen County Community Corrections which is a separate entity.

The debate over which program should be used for the work release center was the reason for the delay.

Then in December, the Indiana Supreme Court released its findings from a study done by the Jail Overcrowding Task Force. The study found that there is no “quick fix” for jail overcrowding. However, the study included the following statement:

Nonetheless, reducing jail overcrowding while promoting, supporting and enhancing programs within Indiana’s jails in a manner that does not diminish public safety must involve strong partnerships with Indiana Sheriffs and their counties through a combination of state and local funding, identification of best practices and promising programs, use of real-time data and interfaces among criminal justice stakeholders and other risk-reducing initiatives. Executive Summary of Jail Overcrowding Task Force.

That was interpreted by some to indicate that a Title 35 program was a better fit for the new work release facility.

“That report gave us really a checklist in which we could better make that kind of decision,” Commissioner Nelson Peters said. “It asks about things like data collection, about community supervision, about medically assistant treatment and things like that. It made our job a little bit easier.”



A page comparing both programs from Analysis of Future Alternative Sentencing Program in Allen County.

Peters said commissioners spent more than 100 hours of work to make sure that the recommendation of the Title 35 program was the best fit for that building. A majority of the board agreed, and in February, the Community Corrections Advisory Board voted 19-1 to continue to pursue a residential services program under Title 35.

Peters says the cost for both programs will essentially be the same and that citizens will not see an increase in taxes or pay for the change in programs. The building will stay the property of the Allen County Board of Commissioners.

The total initial cost of the Title 35 program is estimated to be $4.1 million annually. The Title 11 work release program run by the sheriff’s office is estimated to cost $1.5 million. Funding for both programs would have to be approved by Allen County Council, and fees would be collected from work release clients.

Peters says he’s hopeful that the Indiana Department of Corrections will also step in to help fund the Title 35 program to cover the difference in cost between the two. But there’s no guarantee that will happen.

Gladieux says allowing Community Corrections to oversee the work release facility without knowing whether the county will will receive state funds to help pay it is a ‘financial insult to taxpayers.”

“Here’s my issue with that,” Gladieux said. “If the state of Indiana is going to give you money for a program like that, they are going to want something out of it, I would think. I’m willing to bet there will be a reentry program also. People getting out of prison toward the end of their term, they’d get out and get to come up here and stay until they figure out where they are going to end up. ”

He believes the work release program could wind up housing inmates convicted of serious, violent felonies who wouldn’t qualify to be housed in a Title 11 program that he would oversee.

With the Allen County Community Corrections Advisory Board’s approval, the county commissioners will take their budget request to the county council. Commissioners are asking for more than $2 million from the general fund to help get the Title 35 program started.

Peters says because the Title 35 program is more comprehensive in its rehabilitation strategy, he believes it will lower the rate of repeat offenders and the number of inmates in the Allen County jail.

“The decision that was made is not at all an indictment of the sheriff or the work release program,” Peters said. “We’ve just been tasked with trying to create a better Allen County. It was our belief that the recommendation we made will indeed in the long run create a better Allen County.”

The Allen County Council was scheduled to vote on the budget and funding on March 19, however, due to the spread of coronavirus that meeting was canceled. Now the council will hear the budget proposal on May 21.

If the budget gets passed, the sheriff’s work-release program could still operate however, they would not use the new building. Peters says there is nothing in the law preventing the sheriff from operating his own work release program.

If the budget is passed, Peters said a community task force will be created in the following months to help the transition and answer whether the county will have two work-release programs.

***The original interviews for the story were conducted back in March and parties were contacted in May before the story was published.