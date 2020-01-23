Allen County Jail inmate files class action lawsuit for overcrowding against sheriff

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A class action lawsuit filed by an Allen County Jail inmate says the facilities are “chronically and seriously overcrowded.”

Vincent Morris, an inmate of the jail since March of 2019, is being represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana. The suit is own Morris’ own behalf as well as the current and future inmates of the jail against the sheriff’s office.

The suit alleges the jail operates at well beyond 100% capacity, which is 741 beds. It also says many cells have extra beds laid on the floor called “boats” which increases violence and unrest. Paired with the allegations that security is lax inside certain cell blocks and recreational time is limited, the suit says safety of inmates is often at risk.

The class action suits describes the cause of action as violations of the 8th and 14th Amendments, more commonly referred to as the amendments outlawing cruel and unusual punishment as well as guaranteeing equal rights to all people before the law.

A Civil Action Summons was sent to the sheriff as well as the commissioner’s office. Court dates have not yet been set.