FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Jail has a new lead chaplain to guide inmates in their spiritual journies.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department and The Allen County Jail Chaplaincy announced the appointment of William Curry to the position. Thursday morning at the Allen County Courthouse, he was sworn into office as “Special Deputy”.

Curry previously worked with the Parkview Hospital Chaplaincy Department and is a retired veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, having served in Afghanistan and Iraq, a release about the new chaplain said. He has also been a probation instructor at the Noble County Probation Department, and the Senior Pastor at Sanctuary for New Beginnings. Curry earned his doctorate at Columbia College, North Carolina College of Theology at Wilmington, and Anchor Bible College. He has been married for 13 years to Caletta Wilson-Curry and has five children and two grandchildren.

“I am excited about this new journey,” Curry said. “It will be a great opportunity to serve the Allen County Jail, the sheriff and officers, and the larger community.”