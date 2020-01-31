Allen County issues travel advice in response to coronavirus outbreak

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) In response to what has been designated a “global emergency” by the World Health Organization, the Allen County Board of Commissioners and Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan on Friday issued recommendations for anyone traveling internationally for business or pleasure. While there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Allen County, travelers are being urged to take some preventive measures.



A letter from the Allen County Health Department is being sent to local business owners reminding them of the services provided by the department’s immunization travel clinic.



According to the health department, the new coronavirus — called 2019-nCoV — was first identified in Wuhan, China. It has spread in China and has been detected in multiple other countries including several cases in the United States. In addition to The World Health Organization’s declaration, the U.S. State Department is advising against all travel to China.



“We are very aware of the international travel that begins in Fort Wayne and want to make sure that employees who need to travel to this area contact a physician or our Health Department for recommendations,” said Dr. McMahan.



The travel clinic provides recommended vaccines at cost, along with an administrative fee, and also provides pertinent measures for people who are traveling for pleasure, mission trips or business.



“Though the CDC is considering this a low risk for the general population, we need to be prepared,” said the Board of Commissioners. “We have asked our health department to collaborate with community and healthcare agencies to ensure mechanisms are in place to adequately and appropriately identify any possible cases of the coronavirus and report them to the department immediately.”

The Centers for Disease Control has created a coronavirus resource center on its website where people can get the latest developments.