FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County Hospitals welcomed the first two babies of 2024.

Dupont Hospital welcomed the first baby to be born in Allen County in 2024 at 3:20 a.m. January 1. Rory Wayne was born to parents Emily and Vincent.

Parkview Hospital Allen County welcomed the first baby born in 2024 at 10:10 a.m. His name is currently undecided.