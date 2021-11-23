Allen County hospitals strained as COVID-19 cases hit January levels

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Department of Health is urging “continued vigilance” as COVID-19 cases surge once again.

The department said Tuesday that the county’s daily case rate is the highest it’s been since last winter, and the county’s positivity rate has climbed to nearly 13 percent. As a result, hospitals have experienced a dramatic increase in hospitalizations and emergency room visits.

“Our current Allen County average daily case rate is 273, which is the highest number we’ve seen since January,” said Dr. Matthew Sutter, Allen County Health Commissioner. “The hospitals in the county are feeling significant strain and seeing rising admissions for COVID-19.”

Of the nearly 2,300 intensive care unit beds in Indiana, 18% are taken up by COVID-19 patients, the health department reported. In northeast Indiana, 20% of ICU beds are filled with COVID-19 patients.

To combat the surge, the health department said residents should “take simple precautions” including wearing a mask, staying 6 feet away from others and avoiding crowded indoor areas.

“We ask for the community’s help to protect our hospitals and our health care workers,” said Sutter. “It’s important that we socially distance or mask when indoors in public and get vaccinated, when eligible. There are several studies that demonstrate that even for those who’ve been previously infected with COVID-19, vaccines reduce the risk of getting infected and having severe symptoms associated with infection. Booster shots may also be helpful, especially for those over 65.”

Vaccinations are available for those 5 and older. Click HERE to find a vaccination site. Boosters are available for those 18 and older.

More information on COVID-19 – including local statistics – is available at allencountyhealth.com/COVID-19.