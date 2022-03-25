ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Compared to some other countries in the world, America has a ways to go when it comes to recycling.

It didn’t help any when in 2018, China decided to get greener and stopped accepting America’s mountains of recycling, Tom Fox, director of the Allen County Department of Environmental Management said Friday.

Locally, recycling has taken a hit as residents have grown frustrated with the lag in recycling pickup by Red River and thrown their recycling in with the trash, sending more of that to the landfill here owned by Republic Services. In the county, the largest in Indiana, Fox’s department has the job appealing to those living outside the city to “reduce, reuse and recycle,” he said.

To mitigate problems facing local recycling efforts, Fox appeared in front of the Allen County Commissioners Friday and gained approval for a $48,000 consulting contract with GT Environmental, based in Columbus, Ohio, to figure out how to get more county residents on the recycling bandwagon. A leader in the sector, GT Environmental will take a look at local programs, financing, facilities and staffing, comparing aspects of this program to state, national and, even, international trends, Fox said.

“Essentially we’ve kept the same programs for the last four years. A lot has changed in the world in the region, local, globally. So we’re looking to stay current, effective, to continue to meet our goal of reducing waste in the community,” Fox said.

“In order to do that, we are hiring a consultant to look at our operations, to analyze, what we’re doing and how we’re doing it and how we’re paying for it and make some recommendations so that we can develop a strategy going forward.”

“This is really exciting,” Commissioner Therese Brown said as the three-member board voted unanimously to approve the contract. Brown said the county should look for “as many opportunities as possible to reduce, reuse and recycle. It helps extend the life of the landfill.”

The findings should be available in July, said Fox, whose department switched from the solid waste board to ACDEM four years ago.

According to the website countyoffice.org, there are two landfills in Allen County owned by Republic Services covering 658 square miles and a population of nearly 368,000 people. They are located at 5000 Smith Road and 6231 MacBeth Road, not far from Fox Island County Park.

Landfill at 5000 Smith Road. (Google Maps)

Landfill at 6231 MacBeth Road. (Google Maps)

“Landfills in Allen County, Indiana are solid waste disposal facilities that bury trash underneath layers of soil. The United States Environmental Protection Agency and Indiana Environmental Agencies regulate and license Allen County garbage dumps, sanitary landfills, and dump sites. The design, operation, and allowable waste are dictated by Indiana law,” the website said.

Fox said the department is asking the consultant to look at ACDEM’s operations, organization, the county’s locations, and the services provided besides financing and what needs changing to be more efficient and effective, Fox said.

“Our basic goal is to keep things out of the landfill,” said Fox, who added the landfill’s life is estimated to be 45 years.

“Aluminum, plastic, glass, paper, cardboard, those kinds of things are what we accept at our recycling drop-offs,” Fox said.

Electronics are not accepted but are accepted at another location with batteries, light bulbs, all those kinds of things. Yard waste and grass is accepted but residents are asked to take branches, limbs and those kinds of things to the city’s biosolids facility on Lake Avenue.

“We subsidize that and grind up those items and make mulch so that residents can get that and use it in their gardens or whatever landscaping,” Fox said.

ACDEM statistics for 2021:

Recycling Drop-off Sites: 597.5 tons collected

Electronics Recycling: 295 tons collected

Tox-Away Program: 89.2 tons of Household Hazardous Waste collected

Light Bulbs: 97,473.9 linear ft. collected

Batteries: 12.5 tons collected

Yard Waste: 11,286.88 tons collected

Tires: 3,099 tires collected

Food Waste: 198.69 tons of food diverted from landfill (joint program with Food Rescue US)

Education & Outreach: 4,236 reactions engaged; 211 new Facebook followers; 32,751 people reached through Instagram with 98 new followers; ACDEM website viewed 51,951 times; 3,136 individuals reached through in-person outreach or virtual visits

Total 2021 Expenditures: $1,511,431.63