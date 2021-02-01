Allen County health official weighs in on double masking

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Starting February 2nd, masks will be required on planes, buses, and trains and other forms of public transportation in the United States. But lately, the question is should you wear one or two?

On the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website recommendations on mask wearing have stayed the same. It includes having a mask with multiple layers, but nothing about double masks.

CBS News’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jon Lapook said layers on a mask are the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19. So, if that comes in the form of a single mask with multiple layers or multiple masks, it can help.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter agrees the more layers the better. But the jury is still out on the medical benefits of double masking.

“To me the science is still a little bit early on that. I don’t think there’s any downside to doing that. It’s going to be less comfortable. But I don’t know that it’s a game changer…You know I think the most important thing is people consistently wear masks in public. I think any mask, and any face covering is way better than a specialized mask and face covering. I think people have really focused on what exactly they should wear, and I think what we found out is that regular cloth face coverings are surprisingly effective,” said Dr. Sutter.

Dr. Sutter said it’s too soon to tell when mask wearing will go away. He said in the next few weeks to a few months we will still be wearing masks.

The CDC is currently studying the effectiveness of double masks they have not yet released hard data to support whether it’s better than using a single mask.