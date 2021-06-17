Allen County health department to close Memorial Coliseum vax clinic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Allen County Health Department will move all future COVID-19 shots to its New Haven Avenue clinic location starting next week after the mass vaccination site at the Coliseum closes today.

Anyone eligible can get COVID-19 vaccinations at the department’s Medical Annex, 4813 New Haven Ave., beginning Tuesday, June 22, with appointments available from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; Mondays will be added to the vaccine appointment schedule beginning July 12.

Appointments are still encouraged and will be prioritized, but walk-ins will be accepted as time allows.

Vaccination appointments can be made at www.worthashot.org or by calling 260-449-7504 and selecting menu option 1.

The department is offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 12-years-old or older, which requires two doses administered at least 21 days apart. Appointments will be scheduled for the second dose during the first vaccination.

A valid picture ID and facemasks are required, and anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an

adult.

The health department’s mass vaccination site opened at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Jan. 13 and has allowed staff to provide more than 40,000 COVID-19 shots in six months.