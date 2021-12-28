Allen County Health Department announces closing of Coliseum vaccination clinic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Allen County Department of Health has announce that the vaccination site at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum will close Wednesday, Dec. 29.

More than 51,000 COVID-19 shots were delivered since the beginning of 2021.

“We are thrilled to have again provided vaccinations on a large scale to the whole community,” Mindy Waldron, Allen County Department of Health Administrator, said. “Vaccinations are the most important tool we have to fight COVID-19, and we are so thankful for the hard-working Health Department staff, Coliseum staff and volunteers who have all contributed to our success at this site.”

The Health Department previously opened a vaccination site at the Coliseum in January and gave out more than 40,000 COVID-19 shots in six months. That site closed in June, and vaccinations were administered until mid-October at the department’s Medical Annex on New Haven Avenue. The Department of Health will once again continue administering needed COVID-19 vaccines in smaller numbers from the Medical Annex, as staff work to get routine childhood vaccinations back on track for the community.

Vaccinations provide needed protection from the most serious outcomes – hospitalization and death – of COVID-19 and continue to be highly encouraged for all who are eligible.

The local site will close, but abundant opportunities for residents to receive free vaccinations remain. The Indiana Department of Health lists about 1,400 vaccination sites in the state, and more than 60 are in Allen County.

Appointments can be made via allencountyhealth.com and ourshot.in.gov.