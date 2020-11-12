Allen County Health Commissioner: ‘Thanksgiving is going to be really tough this year’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Health officials across the country and locally are urging people to keep their Thanksgiving gatherings small. They’re encouraging you to take a hard look at your plans, and reconsider any big gatherings.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter suggests to keep those gatherings to people only in your household. Unfortunately, that doesn’t include any students that may be away at college, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Sutter suggests having them get a COVID-19 test prior to coming home, and then quarantining for a few days in the house.

But ahead of the holiday, you can start preparations to be safe now for the gathering you’ll have with your household members.

“We need to do the simple things that stop this, which is wear a mask, stay six feet away from people who are part of your household. Stay home when sick, or waiting for test results. Make sure you’re washing your hands anytime you’re out in public or outside or your house. These things can all stop the virus, but people in general are not doing them. But we are really set up for a bad situation with the holidays as we mix different households and families, especially with people who are older in an older age group. We taking huge risks of filling up our hospitals, overwhelming our capacity and potentially killing our relatives,” said Dr. Sutter.

He says all it takes is one family member to put the rest of your family at risk. Instead of multiple household at a gathering, he’s suggesting adding any additional family members virtually.

“Thanksgiving is going to be really tough this year. Right now, I don’t see a good way for most people to have a multiple household Thanksgiving. I think if you’re planning on having your extended family to your house for Thanksgiving, you should strongly reconsider. Most people just aren’t going to have the space, or the ability, or the cooperation with their family to do everything exactly right.”

You can click here to read the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for the holiday season.

Governor Eric Holcomb said in his most recent press conference he will give more guidelines for the holidays on Wednesday, November 18th.