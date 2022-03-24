FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The BA.2 variant of COVID-19, also known as “stealth omicron,” is now the dominant variant of the coronavirus around the world. But will it lead to a surge in cases locally like omicron caused?

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter told WANE 15 he does not expect such a dramatic spike, even though BA.2 is the most transmissible variant we have seen to date.

Health officials have said the huge spike caused by BA.1, the other omicron subvariant, just a couple of months ago could protect us from another massive surge.

Sutter said COVID-19 has become a norm, like the flu.

Still, the county health commissioner warned that while we’re in a “lull” not, the COVID fight is not over.

“I would urge people, do not think that COVID is over,” Sutter said. “We are in a lull right now. I do think that it’s OK for people to enjoy life, enjoy the warm weather, do the social things that we’ve had a harder time doing over the last couple years, but it doesn’t mean that we might not have to go back to some of these things once we’ve seen a new surge in the future.”

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is just 2.2 percent, new cases are at a level not seen since last summer, and all but 5 Indiana counties are blue in the Indiana Department of Health’s latest COVID community spread map (the rest are yellow).