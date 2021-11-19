Allen County health commissioner ‘really concerned’ about COVID surge heading into holiday season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Over the past few weeks Allen County has a high surge in COVID-19 cases. The county health commissioner, Dr. Matthew Sutter is calling the uptick in cases ” really concerning.”

“So, we’re seeing a big increase,” said Dr. Sutter. “We’ve been seeing our daily average go up to where we were at the height of the summer so, this is really concerning going into the holiday season.”

On Friday, Allen County reported 287 positive cases. Just the day before, 430 cases were reported, which Dr. Sutter described as a “huge number.”

During the week leading up to Halloween, the county averaged about 120 positive cases per day. Now, about 3 weeks later, the weekly average was about 255 cases reported daily.

The health commissioner fears it will only get worse heading into the holidays.

“I expect that when people are gathering indoors together that we’re going to see more cases come from that. So, I don’t know how high this peak will go,” said Dr. Sutter.

In an attempt to minimize an increase in cases, Dr. Sutter recommends everyone gathering together get vaccinated. He said although there isn’t time to get both doses of the Moderna and Pfizer shots before Thanksgiving, there is enough time to do so before Christmas.

He also recommends getting tested for COVID before Thanksgiving dinner, and said the at-home tests are a convenient option.

“But, you know the safest way to do this is maintaining social distancing when you can, wearing masks,” said Dr. Sutter. “That’s tough way to have a Thanksgiving dinner. But, unfortunately the other ways may cause spread and asymptomatic spread is still a big part of this disease.”

Dr. Sutter’s final tip to stay safe this holiday season was is for anyone eligible to get a COVID booster shot as soon as they can.

The link to register for the booster can be found here. Hoosiers can also call 211.