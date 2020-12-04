Allen County health commissioner named chief medical officer at IU Health Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matt Sutter has been named the new Chief Medical Officer at IU Health Fort Wayne.

IU Health announced the move Friday. Sutter will continue to serve as the county’s health commissioner.

“Dr. Sutter is the perfect clinical leader for IU Health Fort Wayne as we continue to grow and expand IU Health’s presence in northeast Indiana,” said Brian Bauer, president, IU Health Fort Wayne. “As a practicing emergency room physician with many diverse leadership experiences, Dr. Sutter brings extensive experience and knowledge of the healthcare delivery system and also public health issues facing northeast Indiana.”

Sutter has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare, having served as a firefighter, paramedic and chief medical officer at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He holds a specialty certification in emergency medicine as well as a Master of Business Administration.

Sutter was named Allen County health commisioner in late May. The position is now a part-time role, fulfilling duties as medical director for the health department.

“As I’ve matured in my practice, I’ve become fascinated with the systems that deliver healthcare and ways to improve them,” said Sutter. “I have a passion for delivering great care and supporting those who do.”