Allen County Health Commissioner announces plans to retire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) At Monday’s Allen County Executive Board of Health meeting, Dr. Deborah McMahan announced she will retire in June after 20 years as Allen County Health Commissioner.

“Being a physician and the health commissioner have been the greatest professional privileges of my life,” said McMahan. “I am grateful for the opportunity to have both worked one-on-one with patients and with various community groups and residents on important public health issues. In my 20 year tenure, I have seen life and public health become more complicated. However, I am confident our community leaders and stakeholders will continue to collaborate to ensure Allen County is safe, healthy and prosperous.”

Dr. McMahan will remain with the Department part-time for a short period following to assist with the transition and training of a new health commissioner. The Executive Board will begin the search process for her replacement in the coming weeks.

McMahan was appointed health commissioner of Allen County in May 2000. During her tenure she helped lead successful responses to numerous disease outbreaks – including the H1N1 influenza pandemic and hepatitis A outbreaks; she oversaw the development of a community-wide Children’s Health Improvement Plan; and she helped establish collaborative partnerships across sectors to combat the local opioid and drug crisis.

McMahan is a state-licensed physician, a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services civil surgeon, and a member of the Fort Wayne Medical Society. Prior to becoming Health Commissioner, she spent three years in private practice as an internist with the Medical Group of Fort Wayne and a year with the Roudebush V.A. Medical Center in Indianapolis.

She earned a Bachelor of Science from Purdue University in 1986 and a medical degree from the Indiana University School of Medicine in 1990. Following residency training in internal medicine, she completed a research fellowship with the Regenstrief Institute in Indianapolis.

Throughout her career, McMahan has also been the recipient of numerous awards and honors, including the Milton and Ruth Roemer Prize for Creative Public Health Work from the American Public Health Association; Torchbearer Award from the Indiana Commission for Women; the Raymond Rosenberger-Minette Baum Award from St. Joseph Community Health Foundation; Paul Harris Fellow; the Indiana University Alumni Association President’s Award; and The Journal Gazette 2017 Citizen of the Year.