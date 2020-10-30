Allen County health chief: ‘There are ways’ to enjoy Halloween even as virus cases surge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County health commission Dr. Matthew Sutter told WANE 15 on Friday that residents can safely celebrate Halloween, even as COVID-19 cases surge.

Allen County reported a record-high 243 new cases on Thursday, and 115 more on Friday. Sutter called the recent rise in numbers, as well as rising positive rates and hospitalizations, “disturbing.”

With Halloween trick-or-treating set to take place Saturday, Sutter said there are “ways that people can still enjoy Halloween in a relatively low-risk way.”

Sutter said residents who go outside this Halloween should practice social distancing and use good hygiene, and – of course – wear a face covering. He said there’s a smaller risk of spread by touching candy, but hand washing and disinfectant can reduce the risk.

Sutter said the safest thing is to stay home.

Sutter said he’s most concerned about Halloween parties, where the virus can easily be spread. The health department regularly sees outbreaks out of parties and social gatherings.

The health department said if you decide to have a party, keep it outside, enforce social distancing and make guests wear masks.

For more tips on Halloween safety amid the pandemic, CLICK HERE.