Allen County health administrator named to state public health commission

INDIANAPOLIS — Allen County will be represented on the new Governor’s Public Health Commission.

Allen County Health Department Administrator Mindy Waldron has been named to the commission, which was established last month by Gov. Eric Holcomb to study Indiana’s public health system and make recommendations for improvement.

As the Allen County Health Department’s administrator, Waldron manages the day-to-day operations of the department.

Waldron is the only member from northern Indiana named to the commission.

The members are:

Grant County Commissioner Mark Bardsley of Marion

Marion County Health Officer Virginia Caine, MD, of Indianapolis

Mayor Bob Courtney of Madison

Hendricks County Commissioner Dennis Dawes of Brownsburg

Carl Ellison of Indianapolis, president and CEO of the Indiana Minority Health Coalition

Paul Halverson, DrPH, FACHE, of Indianapolis, founding dean of the Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health

Kim Irwin of Indianapolis, administrator of the Indiana Public Health Association

Hannah Maxey, PhD, MPH, RDH, of Fishers, director of the Bowen Center for Health Workforce Research & Policy at the IU School of Medicine

Brian Tabor of Indianapolis, president of the Indiana Hospital Association

Cara Veale, DHS, OTR, FACHE, of Washington, CEO of the Indiana Rural Health Association

Allen County Health Department Administrator Mindy Waldron of Fort Wayne

Ripley County Health Officer David Welsh, MD, of Versailles

The commission is being chaired by former state Senator Luke Kenley and former State Health Commissioner Judy Monroe, MD, FAAFP. Current State Health Commissioner Kris Box, MD, FACOG, will serve as secretary.

Former U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks of Carmel will serve as a non-voting citizen adviser to the commission.

“We have the talent and brain power on this commission to achieve our vision of every Hoosier having equal access to essential public health services, regardless of where they live,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box. “The work we undertake here will lay the foundation for better health for all Hoosiers and ensure Indiana is well-positioned for the future.”

The commission will hold its first meeting on Thursday in Indianapolis. The meeting will be livestreamed and available online HERE.