ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Michael Fruchey was already involved in the day-to-day tasks of the surveyor’s office. Now, he’s officially taking on the title.

At Saturday’s caucus, Fruchey was chosen as Allen County’s new surveyor with a winning vote of 74-13, the president of the Allen County Council confirmed to WANE 15.

He was approved by all three commissioners earlier this month to run the office due to the inactivity and resignation of Jeff Sorg, the previous surveyor.

The other candidate was David P. Devine, a professional engineer and a licensed surveyor.

It was previously announced the winner of the caucus will take office Sept. 16.