FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Republican Party’s is currently hosting its annual Reagan Bean Dinner Wednesday evening at the Grand Wayne Convention Center in Fort Wayne.

The Reagan Bean Dinner is a yearly fundraising event for the Allen County Republican Party.

The dinner features former Vice President and Columbus, Indiana native Mike Pence as the keynote speaker.

“The Reagan Bean Dinner has particular significance this year as it will help ‘rally the troops’ to regain the Republican majority in both the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives,” said Steve Shine, chairman of the Allen County Republican Party.

Guests could either purchase the VIP package at $300, which allowed for early entry and included complementary cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a photo opportunity with Pence and the dinner itself.

For those who only attended the dinner, the cost was $150.