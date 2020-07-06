Allen County GOP to hold caucus to fill vacant seat on county council

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Republican Party will host a caucus Monday evening to fill Allen County’s Council’s 4th district seat.

This seat became vacant after former councilman Larry Brown resigned after he called protesters “uneducated” and said “unfortunately they also breed” during an open meeting.

The party will caucus at 6 p.m. Monday to fill the vacant seat. Precinct committee members of the party will meet and vote on which candidate they believe is best fit for the position. There are three candidates vying for the position.

Apryl Underwood, a local attorney, was endorsed by Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine. If approved, she would be the first Black Republican woman to hold a seat on Allen County Council.

Underwood will go up against Emery W. McClendon, a conservative Air Force veteran and now a retiree. This is McClendon’s first time running for a political office, but he is no stranger to politics. He has campaigned for Republicans such as Rep. Jim Banks, former Rep. Marlin Stutzman, and Vice President Mike Pence, and has served as a Republican Party convention delegate.

The third candidate is Chris Spurr, a businessman and real estate agent.

