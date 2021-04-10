Allen County Fairgrounds hosts 6th annual Spring Craft Bazaar

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Fairgrounds is hosting its 6th annual Spring Craft Bazaar on Saturday.

“It’s special because it’s our first event here since the COVID pandemic,” said Marilou Linnemeier, a member of the fairgrounds Board of Directors. “People are wanting to get out, people are wanting to see other people and I think it has a tremendous impact on everyone’s attitudes.”

The event includes about 90 vendors selling a variety of items such as wooden products, baby clothes, doll clothes, books, stuffed animals and glass items.

Linnemeier said the cost of the items range from as little as $1 to about $75. Attendees can also order food from the Whistle Stop Pizza food truck.

“We have tables outside and they’d like to sit down and relax and we do have some tables inside,” said Linnemeier.

Admission and parking are free. The Bazaar is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2726 Carrol Road.

Any vendors interested in purchasing a table for the Fall Craft Bazaar on Oct. 23, can get more information about how to do so by calling (260) 449-4444.