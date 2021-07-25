Allen County Fair starts Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From Tuesday, July 27th until August 1st, the Allen County Fairgrounds will come alive once again. The fair is making a return after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The fairgrounds are located at 2726 Carroll Road. Fair hours vary daily, but a list of scheduled events can be found by clicking here.

A new event this year includes “Touch a Truck.” Other fair events include monster truck rides, hot air balloon rides, midway rides, and food. Miss Allen County 2021 Carly Wilcox stopped by First News Sunday to share more about this year’s fair. See that in the interview above.

For more information on the fair, click here.