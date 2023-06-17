FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tuesday marks the start of another Allen County Fair. This year the fair is in June, instead of July to help accommodate those wanting to participate in the Indiana State Fair.

Miss Allen County 2023 Madilyn Malcolm stopped by WANE 15 to share more about this year’s fair. You can see that in the interview above.

The Allen County Fair is from Tuesday, June 20 until Sunday, June 25. The fairgrounds are at 2726 Carroll Road. Admission is $5 on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday. It goes up to $10 on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. However, you can get in for free until 2 p.m. on the weekdays. Other deals will also be going on. You can find those by clicking here, as well as the list of events.