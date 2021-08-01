Allen County Fair ends, livestock auctions set for Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Fair wrapped up Sunday evening and now 4-H members are preparing to auction off their livestock projects.

After a week of carnival rides, animal shows and family-fun events the gates of the Allen County Fair are closed. They ended the fair with a Cowboy non-denominational church service as well as a performance by a barbershop quartet. Vendors said it was an ideal week.

“The best part about coming here is the group we’re working with,” said Andrew Scheondienst, General Manager of Luehrs Ideal Rides. “With the Allen County Fairgrounds. You have a great group that puts together a wonderful fair, and it’s a clean family funfair. And the patrons and customers all the folks that come to Fort Fort Wayne have been wonderful. It’s been a great environment and it’s a pleasure and we enjoy coming here.”

Just because the fair is over doesn’t mean the fun is. Livestock auctions are scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Auction registration starts at 10:30 followed by a Bidders Appreciation Lunch from 11 to 1. The auctions are set to begin at 12:30.

Any business or family can participate and buyers are allowed to combine to make a single purchase.

Money from the auctions will go to the 4-H members who raised them.