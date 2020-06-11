Allen County Fair canceled

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The 2020 Allen County Fair has officially been canceled due to COVID-19.

Officials say after discussion between Purdue Extension, Allen County 4-H, and local and state government, the Allen County Fairgrounds Board of Directors has decided to cancel the fair.

The fair was originally scheduled for July 28 to Aug. 2.

“Allen County is our home,” Allen County Fairgrounds President Jerry Hammon said. “Each year we come together to celebrate our community and provide enriching family activities during the Allen County Fair. Not unlike any other year, safety is our primary concern. We worked hard to brainstorm solutions that would keep our community safe and allow us to host the fair.”

Though the Allen County Fair is canceled, the 4-H portion of the fair has not been. Officials say they are working to provide a combination of virtual judging and in-person livestock judging so kids can still show off their projects.

Such events would be closed to the public, however.

Conversations are still underway to determine if amusement rides, games and carnival food can still be located at the Allen County fairgrounds.

To learn more about virtual 4-H fairs and see what other counties in our area are planning, click here.