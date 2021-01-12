Allen County expected to return to Red status; public health order renewed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Allen County Health Commissioner has renewed the public health order aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 as widespread transmission of the virus continues. The extension of the health order goes into effect Wednesday, January 13 at midnight.

“As we expect Allen County to again shift to the state’s red category this week, we believe ongoing limits are needed in spaces where spread is more likely,” said health commissioner Dr. Sutter. “We ask our community to please continue being vigilant with public health measures that work to slow the spread of this deadly virus.”

The order mirrors limits on social gatherings and events laid out in Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s Executive Order 20-50 and extended through Executive Order 20-53. It also continues capacity limits in restaurants, bars and fitness centers depending on the county’s status in the color-coded categories outlined in previous local orders.

While the county is in the red category according to state metrics, all social gatheringsare limited to no more than 25 peoplebars, restaurants and fitness centers are required to operate at 50 percent capacity withother safety protocols outlined in the order in place. And collegiate and organizers seeking spectator attendance at sporting events not already defined in the Governor’s order must submit a safety plan to the Allen County Department of Health for approval at least seven days in advance.

The county will not move back to less restrictive levels outlined in the orders until the color-coded metrics remain in that state category for two consecutive weeks.