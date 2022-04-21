ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. — Allen County’s efforts to bring broadband internet access to underserved portions of the county have received a big financial boost.

Governor Holcomb has announced that Allen County will get more than $3.3 million through the state’s Next Level Connections Broadband Grant program. The funds will support two all-fiber broadband projects to address the lack of broadband service in the county.

Comcast is spearheading one project which will expand broadband access to 1,012 Allen County households, businesses and other institutions. $2.8 million from the state grant program will be used to cover the cost of the project, with another $668,000 coming from the County and an investment of $4.2 million by Comcast. In addition, Comcast is self-funding the addition of 627 addresses outside those included within the project to support extending broadband access.

The second project involving Frontier will expand broadband access to 21 county households. More than $543,000 from the state will be invested and Frontier will add nearly $136,000.

“It’s rewarding to see the fruits of our labor beginning to pay off,” said Nelson Peters, County Commissioner and Allen County Broadband Action Team Chairman. “This is just the beginning and there is much more coming to help better connect the citizens of Allen County.”

The Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program is part of Governor Holcomb’s $1 billion Next Level Connections infrastructure program, which accelerates the completion of major highway projects, expands access to rural broadband services, creates more nonstop flights and pursues the expansion of rail projects in northwest Indiana.

“The expansion of broadband across the state will have a great, positive impact on Indiana,” said Denny Spinner, executive director of the Indiana Office of Community & Rural Affairs. “This will increase the opportunity for Hoosiers to work and learn remotely and enhance health care access, especially for those living in rural areas.“