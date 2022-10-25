FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County commissioners said Tuesday they have whittled the 8 potential properties as possible locations to house a new county jail down to four.

In a news release, the commissioners said they’ve researched and vetted eight properties in the county, and four have been deemed “not viable.” Factors ranged from poor soil conditions to a lack of accessible utility services to suboptimal land configuration, the commissioners said.

The four remaining properties were not identified. The commissioners said they were still researching.

Last month, the commissioners confirmed they had 8 possible sites they were vetting, and said they hoped to make a site selection “as soon as possible.”

The county is being pushed to build a new, larger jail after a federal judge sided with Allen County Jail innates in a lawsuit over inhumane conditions inside the facility.

A new jail has been estimated to cost upwards of $300-$350 million.

Here’s the criteria the county is weighing for a possible site, according to the commissioners: