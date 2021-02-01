Allen County Department of Health shares where extra doses go

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The latest data from the Indiana State Department of Health shows almost 10,000 people are fully vaccinated in Allen County from COVID-19. But what happens if there are any extra doses?

The good news is the department said it has not wasted a single dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It said it receives the doses in packs of 10. Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter said this can make things tricky at the end of the day. He said the department tries to make the amount work with those who have appointments.

However, that doesn’t always work. Sometimes one or two doses are left at the end of the day.

There is a plan in place when that happens. The department put together a shot priority list for excess doses.

The health department said it made the call to put its partners helping with vaccine efforts on the list.

“That includes the volunteers that are handling our wheelchairs, the Coliseum staff that are keeping things open for us, transportation options and such. So all these volunteers and such are kind of our first priority. Within that group we’re trying to prioritize the older people too, who might be more vulnerable,” said Dr. Sutter.

The health department stresses this list is not open to the public. You cannot call and ask them to be put on the excess shot priority list.

Vaccines are by appointment only. No walk-ins are available.

