Allen County Department of Health sees jump in COVID-19 related restaurant complaints

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Allen County Department of Health saw a huge jump in consumer complaints regarding restaurants in violation of COVID-19 restrictions for the week of November 14. There were 65 complaints, the highest total for the year and the most since the week of July 25 when there were 64 complaints.

Complaints are a three-step process for the health department and a majority are for mask violations:

Issue a verbal order to cease the unsafe practice

Issue an order to cease and desist the unsafe practice

Issue an order to close

The department will also follow up on complaints involving restaurant capacity and social distancing. People who want to report a violation can do so on the health department’s website.

The following chart shows the number of complaints received each week since March 17.