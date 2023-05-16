FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — House Bill 1447 has headlined a number of educational changes at the state level in Indiana.

And to dissect the bills and new state budget the Allen County Democrats held an event headlined by former state legislator and educator, Melanie Wright, and former school superintendent and current professor at Trine University, Dr. Phil Downs, to speak on how new the legislation will affect public schools.

“Well over a million dollars is just literally walking out of our rural counties and going towards areas like Fort Wayne and Indianapolis,” Wright said. “That money could be well utilized within the county for the school.”

The event allowed open conversation as participants were encouraged to ask questions about new bills and the budget.