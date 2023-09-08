FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Democratic Party held its second annual Blue Bash Friday evening. It was held inside the Pavilion at Promenade Park.

The Blue Bash was a chance for community members to meet with democratic city candidates, including Mayor Tom Henry ahead of this year’s election.

Candidates gave speeches to the attendees of the event. Food was provided by Shigs In Pit Barbeque.

Candidates speak at the event.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry enjoyed the event. Henry says “What we’re very excited about is if the democratic party were to win all the seats, we’d have seven women on city council, which would make history in the City of Fort Wayne…and a couple of them minorities.”

The Allen County Municipal Election is 60 days away. Visit this link if you live in Allen County and need to register to vote.