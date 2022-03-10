FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Democrats in Allen County gathered Thursday night for the Obama Dinner at the Grand Wayne Center.

Former State Superintendent Jennifer McCormick was the featured speaker. She said the dinner was also a celebration of being able to gather together again and of what democrats have been doing on the local, state and federal levels.

When asked what the state of education is in Indiana right now, she said it’s under attack. While she’s happy a house bill that would have regulated what teachers can and can’t teach died in the senate, she doesn’t think the fight is over.

“Just knowing how a super majority works and when there’s a national push it will be back and they signaled that to us,” she said. “Some people thought it went too far and some not far enough, so it will be back with a vengeance. It’s a blatant attack on public education. People who think it’s not are misinformed. We’re begging educators to stay in the classroom and then they’re trying to run them off with criminal charges if they don’t like what they teach. That’s not a good way to keep great educators in the classroom.”

McCormick added that it’s important to not only make sure teachers have a livable wage, but that support staff do too.