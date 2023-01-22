FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Democratic Party is moving into a new home.

The party will be moving into the Journal Gazette Building in downtown Fort Wayne. That’s located at 701 S. Clinton Street. The building previously served as the ACDP headquarters in the 1970s and 80s.

“The party is coming home to downtown Fort Wayne and we couldn’t be happier,” said Allen County Democratic Party Chairman Derek Camp. “Our headquarters will be an asset to candidates and the party for years to come. We’ve made great progress in the last two years, and this new office should be an indication to everyone that the Allen County Democratic Party will continue to make a difference in the lives of Hoosiers.”

The current headquarters is located at 7301 Decatur Road, in the southeast part of the city. No timeline was provided for when the transition to the new headquarters will happen.