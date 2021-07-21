Allen County courts to observe Juneteenth in 2022

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Goodbye, Columbus Day. Hello, Juneteenth.

The Allen County Courts will close for Juneteenth in 2022, according to their Twitter account. The information was confirmed by court executive John McGauley.

““The Judges believe that this change sends a positive message to our employees and to the remarkably diverse Allen County community,” McGauley emailed WANE 15. “The Indiana Supreme Court has also taken a strong position regarding the need to advance racial equity and understanding in Indiana. Adding Juneteenth to our holiday schedule is one step toward that goal.”

The tweet explained Columbus Day had been replaced on the court’s holiday schedule.

President Joe Biden signed a law in June which makes Juneteenth, or June 19, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery. It will be observed on June 20 in 2022.

Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freeing slaves in the Southern states.