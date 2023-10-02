FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Today, the Mayor’s Commission on Domestic Violence, Sexual Harassment, and Rape will host a Silent Witness display on the Allen County Courthouse Green.

The Silent Witness displays began in the 1990s as a way to educate and promote the public on the mission to end domestic violence. While it started off small, it has grown over the years and now has an international presence.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV), nearly 20 people per minute experience domestic violence by an intimate partner on average.

As you drive by the courthouse this morning, you’ll notice the cut-outs are painted red even though purple is the color used to represent Domestic Violence Awareness. Amanda Gonzalez from the Department of Veteran Affairs said red represents victims of homicide due to a domestic violence situation.

While the Silent Witness display ends at noon today, the cut-outs will be sent around town to local businesses and organizations in the community for the remainder of the month. Along with the cut-out figure, you’ll be able to read more on statistics related to domestic violence.

The 24-hour hotline for The Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence: 800-332-7385