Allen County councilman: Protesters vote but ‘unfortunately breed’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County Councilman Larry Brown appeared to call protesters “uneducated” and said “unfortunately they also breed” during an open meeting.

District 4 Councilman Larry Brown’s comments came near the end of Thursday morning’s regular County Council meeting, while council members were engaged in a discussion about recent protests in downtown Fort Wayne.

Brown questioned whether the body should make a public statement on the demonstrations against racism and police brutality. He said “we’re all being threatened with votes,” and encouraged the council to “stay unified.”

After a brief discussion, Brown continued.

“As uneducated as they are, obviously, on local government, they do vote, and unfortunately they also breed,” Brown said. “They do vote and they’re going to be an uneducated voter.”

Fellow council members Ken Fries and Kyle Kerley dropped their heads after the comment. Council President Joel Benz said the meeting was “not the format to address that.” The meeting was then quickly adjourned.

WANE 15 has reached out to Brown to clarify his comment.

Protests have been held in downtown Fort Wayne for three weeks. More than 100 people have been arrested, but the demonstrations have largely been peaceful.