Allen County Councilman Joel Benz to step down in late October

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County Councilman Joel Benz, who was recently named the new executive director for the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority (TRAA), will resign from the county council on Oct. 21.

The announcement was made on Councilman Benz’s official Facebook page on Monday. Within this post, Benz reflected on his time with the county council over the last seven years.

“The county is in a much stronger fiscal position than when I began this journey as evidenced by a $30 million increase in our general fund,” Benz wrote.

Benz was named executive director of TRAA on Sep. 23. He takes over as the ambulance service struggles to meet demand and has been out of compliance with run times since August 2020.

“I feel that it will require my full energy to change their trajectory and to restore the community’s trust,” Benz wrote.