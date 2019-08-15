Allen County Council votes to increase Innkeeper’s Tax

Allen County Council listens to opposition to a measure to increase the Innkeeper’s tax during a meeting Thursday, July 18, 2019.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After years of work, Allen County will increase its Innkeeper’s Tax.

The Allen County Council on Thursday voted 4-3 to increase the county Innkeeper’s Tax rate from 7 percent to 8 percent. The request came from tourism arm Visit Fort Wayne.

The Innkeeper’s Tax is a tax on the rental of rooms and accommodations, according to the state of Indiana.

Visit Fort Wayne has worked since 2013 to increase the tax to reap additional revenue that will go toward marketing and promotion of events in the county. The increase is expected to raise an additional $750,000, according to Gary Shearer, president and CEO of PHP, who is the chair of Visit Fort Wayne’s Innkeeper’s tax committee.

Seventy nine of Indiana’s 92 counties have an Innkeeper’s Tax.