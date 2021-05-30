Allen County Council of Veterans to host Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Council of Veterans will hold a Memorial Day Parade starting around the North Side High School at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

The parade will line up around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Parnell Ave and Bob Arnold Drive, right across from North Side High School. This year’s parade theme is “Honoring our Fallen Vietnam Veterans.”

The group plans on marching to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum where a ceremony will be held in honor of community veterans at 11 a.m.

Parking is available at Parking lot number 4 on Parnell Avenue. For more information, click here.