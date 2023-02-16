FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Thursday morning the Allen County Council approved spending $30 million of an available $74 million in ARPA funds to address long-standing drainage and septic tank projects.

Commissioner Richard Beck said there are at least 18 projects in the county that need immediate attention.

One of those projects is in Zulu where homes are hooked up to an antiquated septic tank system.

The council also allocated another $4 million to provide broadband internet access. Another $1 million will be set aside for administrative costs, although Beck said he does not envision spending all the money.

County Council President Tom Harris told WANE 15 that he has asked for a list of projects so that the county can make sure they are all completed.