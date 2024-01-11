FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Allen County Coroner’s Office has officially ruled the death of an inmate at the Allen County Jail a suicide.

An autopsy determined that James Robert Shaffer, 33, of Fort Wayne died from asphyxia due to hanging.

On January 4 just before 2 p.m., the coroner’s office reports it was notified of a suicide attempt at the jail. The inmate, now known to be Shaffer, was taken to a hospital in critical condition. A little more than 24 hours later he passed away.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police are conducting an investigation into Shaffer’s death.

Earlier this year, a man later identified as 35-year-old Jonathan Michael Ohlwine died days after being found unconscious at the jail. The Allen County Coroner ruled Ohlwine died from suicide after an autopsy.

Prior to that, 18-year-old Ariona Paige Darling was found unresponsive in her cell with a ligature around her neck in 2021, according to investigators. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Allen County Coroner later found Darling died of asphyxia due to hanging and ruled her death as from suicide.

Darling’s family is currently suing members of the sheriff’s department as well as Allen County Commissioners in federal court.