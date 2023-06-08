ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — To celebrate 70 years serving the Fort Wayne area, MacFood Mart is launching a new rewards app and giving customers the chance to win $500 worth of fuel.

Customers can text “MAC” to 46862 to enter the contest.

To earn additional entries, customers can download MacFood Mart’s new rewards app, follow MacFood Mart on Instagram and Facebook, and explore store locations online.

The deadline to enter the contest is June 23, and the contest is open to customers ages 18 and over.

MacFood Mart initially started out as McIntosh Energy in 1953 before expanding its fuel service offerings and opening the first MacFood Mart location in northern Allen County in 1965.