ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — After being adopted by Fort Wayne and Allen County last December, the All in Allen Comprehensive Plan has been fully adopted by other communities across the county.

The communities of Grabill, Huntertown, Monroeville and Woodburn recently adopted the All in Allen plan, and the plan will now go into effect starting Monday.

Woodburn became the last of the four communities to adopt the plan on March 6.

The All in Allen plan acts as a blueprint to guide growth and development along with other community initiatives, and the plan received guidance from community feedback, analysis of existing conditions and community visioning.

“Fort Wayne and Allen County continue to grow and thrive as we work together to make a lasting and meaningful difference,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry.

The organizers of All in Allen also created a website that talks about the project and will act as a hub for any updates in the future.