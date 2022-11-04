FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Inmates will live in a 250-bed, 1-or-2 story pod with easier access to medical and dental treatment, the kitchen, and the heartbeat of a jail – the intake, release and processing center.

That was part of a jail concept presented Friday at the Allen County Commissioner’s weekly meeting by Cory Miller, president of Elevatus Architecture, the locally-based firm hired to design a new county jail here. Elevatus has had a hand in designing more than 80 jails nationwide, including the Adams County Jail completed about five years ago and the intake portion of the new Marion County jail.

The design Elevatus presented follows a modular-type of design where future needs – pods and other buildings if population and arrests warrant – are figured in.

Take a look:



Jail concept by Elevatus Architecture. The pink rectangles show future buildings as needed. \







Key components of the jail design include housing with indoor and outdoor recreation areas and classrooms for substance abuse, domestic battery and other charge-related programming, medical and mental health/addiction recovery.

The pods would be lit with “daylight from above” along with interior lighting. The mental health wing, be it 10, 20 or 100 beds, would be formatted differently to control lighting and sound, Miller said. Therapeutic aspects include an on-site nurse and officer station and soft seating.

Another upside: The jail would be easily expandable based on need, Miller said.

“The math is easy. So if they need, if there’s 1,000 beds that are needed or 1,500 beds, it’s the number of pods. What you saw in the planning was the potential doubling. Doubling the size of the jail on a 50- or 100-year outlook,” Miller said.

Cory Miller, president, Elevatus Architecture

Miller reiterated there will also be a mental health component to the jail.

“We understand the medical and dental needs of the jail and that will be a component of the facility so that they’re not taking inmates across town for routine things that could happen with the staff at the jail,” something that will save on staffing and transport.

A universally accepted percentage of jail inmates who are severely mentally ill is estimated to be 20%. The Allen County Jail today with close to 700 inmates would have about 140 included in that designation. That doesn’t include the rest of the population of which 80% are considered mentally ill or distressed in some way.

Commissioner Therese Brown was selected to work on a mental health committee at the state level, representing the commissioners and the local JRAC – Justice Reinvestment Advisory Council, part of a statewide council with representatives in each of the state’s 92 counties – to provide mental health treatment in and outside of the jail.

The effort is being made to overturn the last 60 years of disorganized approaches to treatment for the mentally ill. Jails across the nation have become the de facto mental wards without the necessary personnel to handle these individuals. One program that seems to be working is one in Miami-Dade created 20 years ago by a judge, Brown said.

Brown recommended watching a PBS documentary “Definition of insanity,” to give Hoosiers an idea what can be done to help people suffering from mental illness, incarceration and substance abuse related to it.

Miller said the RFP, or request for proposal, for a construction manager will be advertised next month. The construction manager will be able to subcontract the work and bid on only about 20% of the job, commissioners said last week.

Miller said there are about a dozen firms that are qualified for construction management for this size of a project, but didn’t think it would be difficult to find one.

“The tough part to this one is it’s a large project. So very few construction managers will be able to provide the bonds necessary for this size of this project,” Miller said. Another important factor is whether the construction manager has jail or justice experience, he added.

Federal judge Damon R. Leichty stipulated in August that he wanted to see a new design, if a new jail was to be built. Leichty also said he wanted to see the purchase order for a site. So far the only known site for a new jail is the Allen County Sheriff’s training facility at Adams Center and Paulding roads. The site has become controversial as activists claim it’s not fair to put the jail in an underserved, minority area where children can see the jail from three public schools.

Elevatus will be ready to show a Allen County jail design to Leichty, even if it’s not definitive.

“We know the parts and pieces. We know the relative size and we can certainly show that when we’re asked to meet with the judge in December,” said Miller. Leichty specifically asked for Elevatus to come to the Dec. 16 status hearing along with Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux and the Allen County Commissioners.