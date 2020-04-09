Live Now
Allen County Commissioners request the ringing of bells at noon on Easter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Allen County Commissioners on Thursday announced a request for churches and citizens across the county to ring bells at noon on Easter Sunday.

Because of Indiana’s stay-at-home order to fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus, most public services will not be held.

“Social distancing guidelines require us to remain apart from our extended families, church
members, and other individuals on a sacred religious holiday that normally encourages us to
gather together,” the commissioners said. “But we believe that the simple act of ringing a bell
can allow us to remain physically distant while being united in spirit.”

The commissioners’ countywide appeal follows a similar request made by the NewAllen Alliance,
which asked East Allen Community residents, churches and community groups to participate in
Ringing of the Bells at noon on Easter Sunday.

