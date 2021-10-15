Allen County commissioners: ‘no authority’ to prohibit employers from requiring vaccine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County commissioners on Friday did not take action on a proposed measure to prohibit businesses and employers in Allen County from requiring employers be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Residents including a group called Hoosiers for Medical Liberty petitioned the commissioners to pass such a measure, after President Joe Biden weeks ago issued a vaccination mandate that would make employers with 100 or more workers require coronavirus vaccinations or institute weekly virus testing.

During their regular meeting Friday, the commissioners said they believe that directive is “extreme overreach and goes too far” and government should not force a vaccine on residents. They added that businesses should be free to make decisions without “undo government intrusion.”

Still, the commissioners said Friday they’ve been advised by counsel that they do not have the authority to prohibit such a mandate locally. Commissioner Rich Beck said they will take no action.