Allen County comic distributor – country’s largest – expanding, adding up to 130 jobs

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The largest online, direct-to-consumer comic and pop-culture retailer in the country, Discount Comic Book Service (DCBS) based in Fort Wayne, along with the company’s newest addition, Lunar Distribution LLC, are expanding into a new facility in New Haven, Indiana.

DCBS, founded by the Merkler family of Fort Wayne, has been a staple in the community since 1999, when it started in the basement of the Merkler family home.

The Merklers founded Lunar Distribution LLC in April 2020 to fill the gap when another distributor decided to shut down amid the pandemic. In the following months, Lunar Distribution won a contract to become a national distributor and wholesaler for a major publisher.

As a result, Lunar Distribution LLC will lease the entire 150,000-square-foot New Haven warehouse and occupy about 100,000 square feet, subleasing the remainder to DCBS and their sister company InStockTrades.

Lunar Distribution currently employees 65 associates and will hire another 90 new employees. DCBS/InStockTrades has 32 associates in Indiana (in addition to about 30 in Tennessee) and will make up to 40 new hires. Positions include customer service representatives, order pickers and packers, forklift drivers, tax specialists, and more. Interested applicants can email resumes to service@lunardistribution.com.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) offered Lunar Distribution up to $625,000 in conditional tax credits and DCBS up to $325,000 in conditional tax credits, based on the companies’ job creation plans. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the companies are eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired. Northeast Indiana Works will provide the companies with additional hiring and training assistance.

“This is a huge step forward for us. Locating our operations in New Haven will allow for optimal efficiency,” said Christina Merkler, co-owner at Lunar Distribution. “Our commitment to customer service will allow for continued growth for years to come.”