ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Department of Child Services (DCS) and Allen Superior Court, Family Relations Division, collaborated with local agencies Thursday to celebrate the adoption of 61 children to 41 families.

Since 2007, the Allen Superior Court has observed National Adoption Day and was the first county in Indiana to participate in the national holiday. National Adoption Day was initially established by the Dave Thomas Foundation and other organizations to bring awareness to the adoption needs of over 100,000 foster care children.

Families celebrate National Adoption Day 2023

“I have previously adopted 5 children in the past, out of that 5, 4 have graduated high school and are in college,” said Kasaundra Wilson-Booke, a participant in Thursday’s activities who will be adopting 2 more children. “We’ve had them for 2 and a half years in our home and I don’t want to see them go anywhere else.”

Families participating in Thursday’s event participated in light refreshments during a reception, compliments of the Indiana Adoption Program. Participants also received funding for books and other gifts from local community partners.

Anyone interested in learning more about becoming an adoptive parent may contact Michelle Nell, Special Needs Adoption Program (SNAP) Specialist, Department of Child Services at 219-851-3174. For information on adoption options in Indiana head to Adoptions of Indiana’s website.