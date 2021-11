INDIANAPOLIS (NEXSTAR) –– As Hoosiers return to traditional Thanksgiving gatherings this year, they can expect to spend 12% more at the grocery store than they did in 2020, according to the Indiana Farm Bureau Thanksgiving market basket survey. INFB surveyed shoppers across the state to identify the average price of traditional Thanksgiving meal items such as turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce.

“There is no question that this has been a tough year,” Isabella Chism, INFB 2nd vice president, said. “Coming off the heels of the pandemic, widespread supply chain issues are pushing prices higher and the economy is stretched. This year’s Thanksgiving market basket reflects what Hoosiers are seeing when they go to their local grocery stores; however, the increased price of Thanksgiving dinner in Indiana is comparable to costs across the rest of the country.”